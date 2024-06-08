Ramoji Rao’s last rites with State Honours

Media tycoon and legendary personality Ramoji Rao breathed his last during the early hours of today and the Telugu states are in shock with his demise. He is 87 years old and he has been suffering with age related ailments from the past few months. The Telangana state government announced to conduct his last rites with state honours. Ramoji Rao is the first ever media personality in the country to receive state honours. With the 50th anniversary of Eenadu around, the entire family and Eenadu Group and Ramoji Group will miss their boss.

Eenadu is mostly the only tv channel and media company that never cared about TRPs and was straightforward. Ramoji Rao’s efforts to make Eenadu a transparent media house were unmatchable. The last rites of this legendary personality will take place tomorrow in Ramoji Film City with state honours. Rest in peace Ramoji Rao garu.