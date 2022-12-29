Mega Mass Song From Waltair Veerayya Loading

By
Telugu360
-
0

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja will be seen sharing the screen space together in the upcoming mass action entertainer Waltair Veerayya being directed by Bobby under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad composed the tunes and the fourth song Poonakaalu Loading from the movie will be launched tomorrow.

Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja look intense in the poster as they stare into each other with fierceness in their eyes. They promote it as the mega mass song of the year and there’s no doubt about it, after watching this poster.

The makers are using the term poonakaalu loading from the beginning and they seem to have a valid reason for it.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here