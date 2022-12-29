Bookings Open for Sankranthi Entertainers in North America

Shloka Entertainments Opens Bookings for much awaited Sankranthi (Pongal) Entertainers Waltair Veerayya, Veera Simha Reddy, Varasudu in North America.

The most sought out distribution company Shloka Entertainments is now coming up with gigantic releases of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mass maharaj Ravi Teja’s Waltair Veerayya, Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varasudu in North America, as the Shloka Entertainments has acquired the USA Theatrical Rights of these prestigious movies this Sankranti 2023.

Now the Bookings for 3 films are opened in major chain like Cinemark, more to be added in coming days and lined up for the grandest and biggest releases ever in the history of North America.

Mega Mass Movie Waltair Veerayya which is all set for Jan 13, 2023 in India is up for Massive NORTH AMERICA premieres from Jan 12th, 2023. The movie features Megastar Chiranjeevi, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa and Bobby Simha. Music composed by Rockstar DSP / Devi Sri Prasad. Directed by KS Ravindra (Bobby). Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.

Mass director Gopichand Malineni’s crazy mass action entertainer with Natasimha Balakrishna is slated for Sankranthi release on January 12, 2023 in India, while the Grand USA premieres scheduled on January 11, 2023. The film stars Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Music composed by Thaman S. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay, Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju’s out and out entertainer Varisu / Vaarasudu which is slated for Jan 12th, 2023 release in India will be premiered a day ahead in the USA.

Considering the huge craze around the film, Vaarasudu/Varisu is scheduled for grand premieres in 600+ locations with over 1000+ Screens on January 11th, 2023 (Pongal release) in Telugu + Tamil. Varasudu Movie features Thalapathy VIjay and Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Music scored by Thaman S. Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Shloka Entertainments ensures a Mega Mass Movie Carnival this Sankranthi 2023 with these releases. Book your tickets now and witness the biggest movie festival in North America.

Please contact us via mail or phone for business trade inquiries :

Phone : 972-209-7896

Email: shlokaentertainments1@gmail.com

