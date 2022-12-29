Naidu pays tributes to TDP activists died in Kandukur incident

TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday paid rich tributes to those who died in the stampede here on Wednesday.

Later talking to media persons, Chandrababu Naidu said that he is deeply hurt with the Kandukur incident and that the party is extending financial assistance of Rs 24 lakh each to the kin of the deceased of which Rs 15 lakh is being paid from the party while the remaining amount is extended by the TDP leaders. Of the eight persons who succumbed to injuries, six belong to the downtrodden sections of society, he said adding that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, also extended financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to each family.

“I have come here to pay tributes to the deceased persons and the TDP will stand by their family members. The party will take the responsibility of bearing the expenses for the education of the children of those who died in Wednesday’s incident,” Chandrababu Naidu announced.

Observing that he has been into politics for more than four decades, the TDP supremo recalled the days when roadshow was organised by late NT Rama Rao, Ratha Yatra by the BJP top leader, L K Advani and his own pada yatra.

“Whichever leader comes to a place, it is the duty of the local police to oversee the law and order. I am not blaming anyone, but the Kandukur police should have taken precautionary measures to avert the stampede,” Chandrababu Naidu felt.

Without naming anyone, Chandrabau Naidu said that the way criticism is being made against his meetings is not correct. Stating that he does not need anyone’s sympathy, the former chief minister said that several meetings were held earlier by various parties exactly where he addressed his meeting on Wednesday.

“I am leaving it to their wisdom whether to criticise such incidents too,” Chandrababu Naidu said and stated that it is now the duty of the people who gather for the meetings to take necessary safety measures even if the local police do not cooperate.