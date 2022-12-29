Anam on the way out of YSR Congress

Former minister and YSR Congress MLA Ananm Ramanarayana Reddy, is likely to move out of the party. He has been expressing his displeasure over the YSR Congress government for the past two days.

Ramanarayana Reddy, who switched over to the YSR Congress before the 2019 general election. He anticipated a cabinet berth when Jagan Mohan Reddy formed his first cabinet on June 8, 2019. However, he also expected to be inducted into the cabinet when Jagan reshuffled and expanded on April 11, 2022.

He was disappointed at his non-inclusion into the cabinet and since then he had been keeping a low profile in the party. On Wednesday, during his interaction with the party leaders, Ramanarayaana Reddy said that the party had done nothing for the development of Nellore district.

The former minister also said that people would not vote just for giving pensions and cautioned the party leadership of possible defeat. On Thursday again, the former minister expressed his displeasure over the attitude of the party top leadership.

Ramanarayana Reddy said some leaders were claiming to be the next MLA candidate from Venkatagiri Assembly constituency. He said that the YSR Congress was losing its base among the people for its failures.

Looking at his criticism of his own party, the YSR Congress leaders predict that Ramanarayana Reddy is on the way out of the party. They say that the former minister is in touch with the TDP leadership and would switch over to the party just before the elections.

However, it is to be seen what move that this farmer minister would make as the elections are just 15 months away from now!