AP police to book a case against Chandrababu

The Andhra Pradesh police have decided to book a case against TDP chief and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu holding him responsible for the death of eight persons in Kandukuru town of SPSR Nellore district.

State Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said that the police would book the case after preliminary enquiry on the incident. She said that the police have given permission to the TDP chief to hold his meeting at the NTR Circle in Kandukuru town. However, she said that Chandrababu Naidu had moved to a narrow road close to the NTR Circle leading to the stampede.

The Home Minister further said that Chandrababu Naidu was engaging drones and cameras to shoot the public meeting. The visuals clearly expose how Naidu violated the rules and went into the narrow road against the permission given to the party.

She alleged that Chandrababu Naidu’s lust for publicity had earlier claimed 29 lives during the Godavari Pushkarams in 2016. The Kandukuru stampede was also similar to that where Naidu tried to record the crowd for his publicity.

The Home Minister said that the police have already taken up the case and are collecting evidence on the incident. The police were also questioning the TDP leaders who had applied for permission to hold the public meeting and rally.

Meanwhile, the TDP issued a statement blaming the police for not regulating the crowd at the meeting. The TDP said that the police have totally failed to see the law and order at the meeting leading to the crowd entering the road and leading to stampede.