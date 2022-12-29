TDP to pay Rs 25 lakhs compensation to stampede victims

The TDP had announced payment of Rs 25 lakh to each of the bereaved families of the Kandukuru stampede where eight persons died, and several others injured. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said he would visit every family and console the bereaved family members.

He also said that the TDP would also take care of the education and welfare of the bereaved family members and their children.

It may be mentioned here that 8 persons were killed in the stampede at Kandukur town of SPSR Nellore district on Wednesday evening when Chandrababu Naidu was addressing them as part of the party’s Idem Kharma programme. The deceased and the injured were shifted to the local government hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock and announced Rs 2 lakh each to the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also announced Rs 2 lakh to each of the bereaved families and another Rs 50,000 to the injured.

While the TDP alleged that the police had failed to control the crowd at the meeting, the ruling YSR Congress blamed the TDP chief for the publicity campaign. The ruling party also blamed the TDP for changing the meeting venue from the NTR Circle to the narrow road leading to the stampede.