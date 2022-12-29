Kalyanam Kamaneeyam’s ‘Ho Egire’: Santosh Shoban, Priya Bhavani sizzle

‘Kalyanam Kamaneeyam’, produced by UV Creations’s UV Concepts, is a romantic comedy film. A song filmed on Santosh Shoban and Priya Bhavani Shankar was released today by the makers. It is titled ‘Ho Egire’.

Director Anil Kumar Aalla fuses romance and sensuality to make the Shravan Bharadwaj composition appealing. The backdrop is aesthetic, while the chemistry shared by the ‘Ek Mini Katha’ actor and ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ actress makes for a soothing watch.

Kapil Kaplian’s singing brings out the entranced state of mind of the male protagonist, who is dying to be in the embrace of his girlfriend. Karthik Gattamaneni of ‘Kartikeya 2’ and the recent ‘Dhamaka’ fame puts up an impressive show in capturing the romance. Krishna Kanth of ‘Radhe Shyam’ fame pens lines with a strong literary scent.

Star production designer Raveendar has worked on ‘KK’. The film is slated to be released in theatres on January 14, 2023.