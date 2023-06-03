Megastar about being diagnosed with Cancer

Megastar Chiranjeevi inaugurated a Cancer Centre in Hyderabad during which he made some statements on being diagnosed with cancer. Chiranjeevi soon took his official social media page to issue a clarification as it was misled by the media. He said that he always took up frequent health checkups and Colonoscopy Tests. He said that he was detected with non-cancerous polyps. Chiranjeevi said that if he did not take up frequent health tests, it would have led to cancer.

Chiranjeevi advised everyone to take up health checkups to prevent cancer or detect the disease at an early stage. Chiranjeevi asked the media not to confuse the people with their articles and news from the statements made by him. On the work front, Chiranjeevi is shooting for Bhola Shankar and the film is announced for August 11th release.