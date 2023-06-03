Naidu meets Amit Shah, Nadda in Delhi

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had a meeting with BJP national president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday evening. This was his first meeting with the BJP leaders after he broke the alliance with them in 2018.

Chandrababu Naidu was accompanied by party MPs, Kesineni Nani, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, besides former MP Kambhampati Rammohan Rao. The meeting lasted for 45 minutes, sources say.

Sources further indicate that Chandrababu Naidu had briefed Shah and Nadda about the political situation in the two Telugu states and the need to build alliance between the TDP and the BJP for mutual benefit.

The TDP is strong in several pockets of Telangana state and that would benefit the BJP in the next round of general election. The BJP, which is aiming at winning the next election, has no alliance with other parties in Telangana and the TDP’s offer is irresistible.

However, the outcome of the meeting is not known yet. Chandrababu Naidu is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendar Modi on Sunday either before the G20 meet or after.

Earlier in the day, Chandrababu Naidu arrived in Delhi along with MPs, Kesineni Nani and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar. He was received at the Delhi airport by party MPs and others.