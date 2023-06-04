Rana Daggubati to produce a Bollywood Film

Rana Daggubati is on a break and he hasn’t announced his next film. The actor shares close relations with several actors and directors from Hindi cinema. As per the ongoing speculation, Rana Daggubati is keen to produce a Hindi film and it may feature Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The film is said to be an entertainer and Rana Daggubati is keen to bring Praveen Sattaru on board to direct this project. If all goes well, Rana Daggubati along with Asian Suniel will jointly bankroll the project.

Rana Daggubati will soon join the sets of Teja’s next film titled Rakshasa Raju and an official announcement is expected soon. Teja’s recent outing Ahimsa that introduced Rana’s brother Abhiram has been declared as a dud. Rana Daggubati is also focused on several web series and is in talks with several digital giants. He also will commence the shoot of the second season of Rana Naidu along with his uncle Venkatesh this year.