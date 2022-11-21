Megastar honoured with Indian Film Personality Of The Year

Megastar Chiranjeevi who had an immense contribution for Indian cinema over the past four decades is now honoured with the Indian Film Personality Of The Year for 2022 at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting announced the news. Chiranjeevi is left delighted and humbled with the honour. “Greatly Delighted and Humbled at this honour, Sri @ianuragthakur! My deep gratitude to Govt of India @MIB_India @IFFIGoa @Anurag_Office and all my loving fans only because of whom i am here today!” posted Chiranjeevi on his Twitter page.

The 53rd edition of IFFI opened on Sunday evening in Goa and it will conclude on November 28th in a grand manner. Megastar Chiranjeevi has done 153 films in his career in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada languages. The top actor is currently busy with Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar. Both these films will release next year. Chiranjeevi is felicitated with Padma Bhushan award in the year 2006 and he worked as the Union Minister of Tourism in Congress government in the past. After quitting politics, Chiranjeevi is back to films and is busy with multiple projects now.