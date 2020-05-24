Megastar, the first actor to join the sets

Megastar Chiranjeevi voluntarily called off the shoot of his film Acharya after the coronavirus broke out. Before the shoots got stalled, Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva took the call. As per the ongoing happenings, Chiranjeevi is all set to return back to the sets. Once the Telangana government grants permissions for the shoots, Acharya would be the first film to start the shoot among the Tollywood biggies.

As per the update, Chiranjeevi asked Koratala to get prepared by June 15th and the team returned back to work recently. Koratala Siva is planning the schedules and as per the update two songs along with an action episode have been completed for the film. Acharya team will have to work without breaks if they wish to release the film for Sankranthi 2021. If RRR is scheduled for January, Acharya would release for summer, else Acharya would arrive early. Chiranjeevi and his team are in plans to complete the shoot at the earliest and will take the call on the release date.