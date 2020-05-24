Private team of doctors should treat Dalit doctor till CBI takes over: TDP

TDP Politburo Member Varla Ramaiah has asserted that many suspicions were arising over the YCP Government not allowing family members to be attendants for Dr. Sudhakar, the suspended Dalit doctor, being treated at Government Hospital for Mental Care in Visakhapatanam. The Government should release regular health bulletins on the medicines and injections being given to the doctor and disclose the list of doctors treating him. Also, an independent team of private doctors should be formed immediately to ensure proper care till the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) takes over the case.

Addressing a virtual press conference here, Mr. Ramaiah said the Government should have to explain now as the doctor’s statement has mentioned about a shadow party of suspected persons constantly followed and harassed him since the day of his suspension. Does this shadow team consist of policemen or medical staff or YCP activists? For just uttering a foul word against the Chief Minister out of frustration, the doctor was followed, threatened, assaulted and implicated in false cases along with his family members.

Suspecting a deep-rooted conspiracy against the dalit doctor, Mr. Ramaiah said that there were now many doubts whether slow poisoning was being given to make Dr. Sudhakar really become insane by the time he would be presented before the CBI and the High Court. If anything happens to the doctor, the Dalit organisations from all 13 districts in the State would revolt and follow a Chalo Vizag call to see and confirm about the health of Dr. Sudhakar. The CM would be held responsible if the doctor’s health was wrongly handled. The High Court had already passed strictures against the Government over its atrocious handling of the doctor issue.

Mr. Ramaiah referred to the contents of the doctor’s statement, saying that when Dr Sudhakar got down from his car to urinate on the roadside, a shadow team following him on motorcycle approached him and beat him. Some persons put three bottles of whiskey inside the car. Thereafter, nearly five police constables came there and also two to three plainclothesmen and home guards. The doctor was tied down, provoked, assaulted and bundled like an animal into an autorickshaw.

Mr. Ramaiah said that the anti-Dalit and anti-people policies reflected how YCP was perpetrating an unethical, chaotic, undemocratic and atrocious rule. The CBI should check the call records of hospital superintendents, doctors, Dr Sudhakar, his family members and also Minister Adimulapu Suresh and MP Vijayasai Reddy from the beginning. The Government should explain why it was very afraid of dalit doctor case after the High Court ordered CBI probe.