Megastar turns Editor for Acharya

Koratala Siva is one of the best writers of Telugu cinema. He picks up a social element and laces all the needed commercial elements. All his films Mirchi, Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage and Bharat Ane Nenu are lengthy and they delivered a strong social message for the society. All his films had a minimum runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes. The final cut of Acharya was locked for 2 hours and 54 minutes. Megastar Chiranjeevi watched the final cut and he was extremely impressed with the film. But he wanted the runtime to be crisp.

Chiranjeevi spent ample time and chopped off some of the scenes. The final runtime of the film reached 2 hours and 34 minutes. Koratala Siva too was convinced by the editing work of Megastar Chiranjeevi. Acharya featuring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan is hitting the screens this Friday. Koratala Siva during his interviews revealed that the film delivers a strong message like his previous films. Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company bankrolled the film.