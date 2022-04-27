Exclusive: Allu Arjun’s remuneration for Pushpa 2

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is on a break and the top actor is focused on Pushpa: The Rule. Sukumar wanted ample time to work on the script and he is in USA working on the final draft. With Pushpa: The Rise doing remarkable business in the Hindi belt, the makers agreed to hike the budget. Allu Arjun and Sukumar wanted a hike in the remuneration too for the sequel. As per the update, we hear, Allu Arjun is quoting Rs 100 crores as remuneration for the sequel and the discussions are going on. Sukumar would be taking home Rs 50 crores for the film.

Mythri Movie Makers will lock the final budget as per the remunerations of Allu Arjun and Sukumar. The shoot of the film is expected to start post-summer and the film will hit the screens in summer 2023. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Anasuya, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil will reprise their roles. Sukumar is keen on roping in couple of Bollywood actors for the sequel. More details to be announced officially soon.