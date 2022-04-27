Anushka’s role in her Next Unveiled

Anushka Shetty has been away from work for the past three years. The actress is all set to make her comeback and the film will be directed by P Mahesh. Naveen Polishetty is the other lead actor in this interesting attempt. As per the update, Anushka essays the role of an international chef in the film. She loved the role and signed the film immediately. This untitled flick would be an interesting attempt. Naveen essays the role of a software engineer who tries his hands on standup comedy.

The first schedule of the film took place this month and Anushka joins the sets in May. UV Creations are bankrolling this interesting film. Anushka has been trying hard to cut down her weight but the actress could not lose much weight. The terrific actress still enjoys stardom despite being absent in the recent years. Anushka also has plans to make her debut in the digital space and her first project will be announced soon.