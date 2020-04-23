Megastar’s ‘Be the Real Man’ Video will make your day

Megastar Chiranjeevi is the first one from Tollywood to respond about coronavirus and he called off the shoot of Acharya days before the lockdown was implemented. He even took the responsibility of Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) and is providing the basic essentials for thousands of film workers. Chiranjeevi accepted the challenge of ‘Be the Real Man’ challenge from NTR and he posted the video. Chiranjeevi has been actively participating in household work from the past few weeks.

He posted the video today in which he was spotted cleaning his home. Chiranjeevi proved that he is an expert in cooking. He made Pesarattu-Upma for his mom. The beautiful video of the mother-son bonding will sure make your day. Chiranjeevi further nominated Superstar Rajinikanth and KTR for the challenge.