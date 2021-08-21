Megastar’s birthday request for his Fans

The celebrations of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s birthday are initiated by his fans well in advance. There are several surprises planned for tomorrow and the top actor urged his fans to plant saplings on his birthday to show their love towards him. Several fan associations across Telugu states started the process of planting saplings and the pictures are posted on social media platforms. There are also talks that the titles of his upcoming movies along with the release date of Acharya will be announced tomorrow.

“We all owe it to Mother Nature. To fight climate change & air pollution, let’s plant saplings & grow trees. This year, I urge all my loving fans to plant 3 saplings on my birthday to show your love & tag #HaraHaiTohBharaHai to support #GreenIndiaChallenge campaign” posted Chiranjeevi on his official social media page. Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for the remake of Lucifer in Hyderabad and the film is directed by Mohan Raja.