Official: Megastar and Meher Ramesh’s film Announced

Megastar Chiranjeevi gave his nod for Meher Ramesh for the remake of Vedhalam and the makers made an official announcement today and the Mega Euphoria will start at 9 AM tomorrow on Chiranjeevi’s birthday. A special poster is released and the movie will have its official launch in September. The regular shoot commences after Chiranjeevi completes the shoot of Lucifer remake and Acharya. AK Entertainments and Creative Commercials will produce this prestigious project.

Meher Ramesh is done with the scriptwork and the casting process is underway. Keerthy Suresh will be playing the sister of Chiranjeevi and Bhola Shankar is the title speculated for the movie. Mahati Swarasagar is the music director for the film and this movie releases next year.

Tomorrow at 9 AM. A FILM by Meher Ramesh. An AK Entertainments Production.