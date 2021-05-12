Megastar’s call for NTR

Young Tiger NTR is the latest Tollywood actor who got contracted to coronavirus. The actor informed that he is doing extremely fine and is in home isolation. Megastar Chiranjeevi took his time and called up NTR after he came to know that Tarak is tested positive for coronavirus. Chiranjeevi said that he is done extremely fine and sounded very energetic. Chiranjeevi wished him a speedy recovery from coronavirus.

NTR and Ram Charan are shooting for RRR directed by Rajamouli. The duo is well bonded on the sets of the film. Several Tollywood actors took their social media pages to wish NTR a speedy recovery. Megastar’s gesture should be appreciated.

కాసేపటి క్రితం తారక్ తో మాట్లాడాను.అన్ని జాగ్రత్తలు తీసుకుంటూ home quarantine లో ఉన్నారు.He and his family members are doing good.తను చాలా ఉత్సాహంగా,energtic గా ఉన్నారని తెలుసుకుని I felt very happy.త్వరలోనే పూర్తిగా కోలుకుంటారని ఆశిస్తున్నాను.

God bless @tarak9999 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 12, 2021