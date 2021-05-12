YCP-TDP mutual cases continue over N440K

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government is not ready to take light of the comments made by Chandrababu Naidu about the origin and spread of the N440K variant. The Kurnool police made much ado but had to back out from giving notice to Naidu at the last minute a few days ago. Later, another similar case was filed in Guntur town against the TDP chief.

In a counter to that, the TDP leaders once again made a complaint against YCP Minister Seediri Appala Raju in the Arundelpet police station. As such, the YCP and the TDP leaders were filing counter cases against each other. The police were filing FIRs upon receiving complaints against Naidu and other Opposition leaders. But, they were not doing the same when the TDP leaders were filing complaints against Appala Raju.

In Kurnool also, the TDP filed complaints against the Minister as a counter to the YCP cases against Naidu. The political game continued to take twists and turns. However, the ruling party was not able to do one thing that was very dear to it. That was to arrest Chandrababu.

The TDP leaders say all their party leaders from village to State levels have accepted their fate and they now became hardened so much that they wanted to take on the YCP regardless of the cases and arrests.