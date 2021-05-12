NTR breaks the silence about his upcoming projects

The entire nation is battling with the second wave of coronavirus. Top Tollwood actor NTR is contracted with coronavirus recently and he is in recovery mode. The top actor will recover soon and will return back to work. When it comes to his future projects after RRR, there are a lot of speculations going on. In one of his first exclusive interviews in the recent times, NTR disclosed about all his upcoming movies. He said that he will work with Koratala Siva very soon after RRR and the film has scope for pan-Indian appeal and it will release in all the Indian languages. Tarak also confirmed that he will work with Prashanth Neel post Koratala Siva’s film.

RRR happens to be the biggest multi-starrer film that Indian cinema has ever seen. NTR and Ram Charan are playing the lead roles in RRR directed by the country’s best director SS Rajamouli. NTR during the interview said that they shot close to 19 months for RRR. He said that the pandemic delayed the film but the budget and script never changed. NTR sounded pretty confident on RRR and speaking about the action episodes of RRR, Tarak calls them wow. He decided not to disclose much about the film for now.