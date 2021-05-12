Pooja Hegde about her most challenging role

Dusky girl Pooja Hegde is in huge demand and the actress is occupied with a bunch of films in Telugu and Hindi. Speaking during a recent interview, Pooja Hegde revealed that she would be playing the role of a stand-up comedian in her next film Most Eligible Bachelor that features Akhil in the lead role. She said playing a stand-up comedian happened to be the toughest role in her career. “It is very tough to play a stand-up comedian as they have to perform for a longer time and impress the viewers,” told Pooja.

She revealed that Most Eligible Bachelor is not about stand-up comedy or a comedian. Pooja said that she completed shooting for her part but she is unclear about the release date of Most Eligible Bachelor. Baskar is the director of this family entertainer. She also has a song to be shot for Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam that is set for release this year. She is yet to commence the shoot of her upcoming Bollywood projects and is waiting for the pandemic to calm down.