Rakul Preet Singh starts fundraiser to help Covid patients

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has announced a fundraising campaign to help Covid patients in the country. She is urging people to contribute, so that they can aid the provision of oxygen supply through oxygen concentrators and cylinders and their refilling, besides live-saving equipment.

“It is devastating to see the current plight of our country. Every day we hear heartbreaking stories of people struggling and fighting their battles due to the scarcity of oxygen, beds, medications and a lot more. Through this fundraiser with Give India, our aim is to provide support and relief at a ground level with the supplies of oxygen and live-saving equipment,” she told IANS.

Rakul Preet urged people to contribute and says that even small amounts will go a long way.

“All we are requesting is for Rs 100 and welcoming more if people can. But a contribution of Rs 100 will go a long way. So, in these trying times when we are feeling helpless, I request everyone to do their bit,” she says.