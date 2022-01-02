Megastar’s Emotional words about being called Industry Bigwig

Megastar Chiranjeevi turned emotional and made some interesting remarks on himself after he is being called as Industry Head or Industry Bigwig. He seems unhappy with the recent happenings in Andhra Pradesh about the ticket pricing issue. Though Chiranjeevi tried hard to meet AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to discuss about this, he wasn’t granted the appointment for the same. Chiranjeevi spoke at an event in Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust during the distribution of the health cards to the film workers of Telugu cinema.

“I don’t want the tag of Industry Pedda or Tollywood Head. I will continue to support the film workers and others who are in the need. I will never involve in any settlement between two parties or two persons. I will stand for the industry workers and their needs and will stand as a support for their financial hurdles” told an emotional Chiranjeevi. Dasara Narayana Rao has been the Industry Head for years and several felt that Chiranjeevi will be his right successor. AP Government held meetings with Megastar Chiranjeevi before the MAA ELections but he is now ignored and the top actor who served the industry for years could not digest this.

Before concluding his speech, Chiranjeevi promised to stand as a support for the industry workers who are dependent on Telugu cinema.