Pushpa breaches 25Cr mark in Tamil Nadu – First Non-Baahubali film to do so

Pushpa is on a tremendous run in Tamil Nadu as the film now has breached 25 Cr ‘Gross’ mark. This is the first Non-Baahubali film to collect this much gross. Apart from the Baahubali series, the film that came close to this benchmark was Naan Ee (Eega Tamil Version) in 2012. It collected 24.5 Cr gross back then. Even that was a Rajamouli film that came close.

What makes it special for the film is that tamil dubbed films often find tough to collect much gross in Tamil Nadu. Even 10cr gross is said to be an achievement there. So far only event films have collected that much amount and pushpa is the first regular commercial film to breach this mark.

Pushpa : The rise is on a tremendous run in Hindi & Malayalam as well as the film has netted 50cr in Hindi markets & 10 Cr gross in Kerala.