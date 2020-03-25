Megastar’s first message on social media

Megastar Chiranjeevi decided to enter into social media space and he made his debut on twitter today on the occasion of Ugadi. He said that he is delighted to stay engaged with his fans, Indians and dear Telugu people. Chiranjeevi requested the people of the country to stay safe indoors to fight against coronavirus. Chiranjeevi is the first actor from Tollywood to call off the shoot to stay safe against coronavirus.

His next film Acharya is temporarily halted which is directed by Koratala Siva. Chiranjeevi is currently spending time with his family. The film’s shoot may start once things calm down. Chiranjeevi will now be exploring social media space interacting with his fans and followers during this break.

DELIGHTED to directly engage with my beloved fellow Indians,Telugus & my dearest fans through a platform like this.This #NewYear’s Day,let’s resolve to defeat this global health crisis with awareness & responsibility. #UnitedAgainstCorona #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/Fb3Cnw4nHH — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 25, 2020