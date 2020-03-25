Breaking: Title and Motion Poster of RRR

SS Rajamouli brought top actors NTR and Ram Charan for his next magnum opus RRR which is a periodic drama that is set during pre-independence. On the occasion of Ugadi, the makers unveiled the film’s title along with the motion poster. The film is titled Roudram Ranam Rudhiram and the motion poster looks very impressive with some stunning visuals and elevating background score. Ram Charan and NTR plays two forces (fire and water) who come together with immense energy.

The motion poster is well designed and it impresses the audience big time. The makers also made it clear that Roudram Ranam Rudhiram will hit the screens on January 8th 2021. There are strong speculations that Alia Bhatt is out of the project but the tweet from the actress kept an end ot all the speculations that she is a part of RRR. Made on a budget of Rs 400 crores, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram features Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris in other lead roles. DVV Entertainments are the producers.