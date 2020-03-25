Heavy lockdown in Telugu states, roads deserted

The fear of Stage 3 virus transmission triggered serious implementation of lockdown in both Telugu states today. Moreover, PM Modi has called for 21-day national lockdown. This has led to officials enforcing the ban on all non-essential services very strictly. The general public have finished their vegetables and essentials buying in morning hours. Later, after 11 a.m., the streets and roads wore deserted look everywhere. Here and there, policemen armed with sticks and face masks, are keeping guard on the situation.

World Health Organisation has hailed India for taking extraordinary steps to fight COVID-19. India’s heavy crackdown became inevitable because of its high population densities and their potential to make Stage 3 Epidemic unmanageable and beyond anybody’s control. As per the Centre for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy (CDDEP), the corona peak impact in India will be somewhere between April and May. Over 10 Cr people may be infected. 1 Cr of them will be severely affected. About 20 to 40 lakh of them may require hospitalisation.

In view of such big threats, PM Modi has initiated far heavier lockdowns than expected with a clear goal to prevent Stage 3 community transmission.