Megastar’s massive stunt for Bhola Shankar

Chiranjeevi is back in action with the success of Waltair Veerayya. Meher Ramesh is making every effort to finish Megastar’s next Bholaa Shankar at the earliest and make it ready for a summer release. Since last month, the film shoot is happening at a brisk speed and even Chiru joined the sets.

After a short break, Megastar has resumed the shoot yesterday and according to sources, a song featuring 200 dancers along with Chiranjeevi is currently going on . This song is going to be definitely a big one. Shekar master is composing steps for the song and Mahati Swara Sagar is the music composer. Tamannaah Bhatia is the lead actress in the film and Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Megastar’s sister. Bholaa Shankar is the official remake of the Tamil film Vedhalam.