Mahesh Babu heads for one more Vacation

Superstar Mahesh Babu wrapped up the new schedule of his upcoming movie which is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Mahesh along with his wife Namrata headed for a foreign destination to celebrate their wedding anniversary which falls on February 10th. They flew abroad and the duo will return back soon before Mahesh joins the next schedule of SSMB28. Mahesh and Namrata dated each other after which they got married on February 10th, 2005.

Mahesh Babu is completely focused on Trivikram’s film and he is in plans to complete it by the end of June. The film is aimed for August 2023 release. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and Thaman is the music director. The film is bankrolled by Haarika and Hassine Creations. Mahesh Babu will soon join the sets of SS Rajamouli’s prestigious film and the shoot commences this year.