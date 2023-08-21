Megastar’s Next Confirmed: Exciting Project

It’s Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Birthday today and fans across the globe are celebrating it in style. To make the celebrations more special, here is something very exciting from the makers of his next film.

Tollywood’s star production house, UV Creations dropped a surprise to Mega fans right at the stroke of the midnight. They dropped a poster revealing the Update Time of their film.

The poster indicates that Chiranjeevi who is into commercial films these days is going to attempt something really different. The poster has a scorpion in a dark cave. We usually associate scorpion to some thing dangerous and cunning.

Probably, the makers are hinting at something with the poster. We may get clarity about it when the Update is out at 10.53 AM. The director’s name and remaining details will also be revealed with that update.