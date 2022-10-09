Megastar’s sleepless nights for God Father

Megastar Chiranjeevi after a debacle like Acharya tested his luck with God Father and the film is having a dream run all over. The team celebrated the success meet last night and Chiranjeevi explained about the sleepless night a day before the release. He said that he was left shivering on Tuesday night and could not sleep. He received the first phone call from the producer NV Prasad after the first show in London was completed. Chiranjeevi told that he was relaxed after he received continuous calls from USA from producers like Mythri Naveen and Anil Sunkara. “It is not about the successes and experience, every film is important. My wife was left tensed and it reached me before the day of the release” told Chiranjeevi.

“I was sleepless and was waiting for the release. Even after the film received a positive response, I was calm and silent. God Father is a beautiful gift from the audience. If the content is impressive, the audience will rush to the theatres. God Father is compared to my previous super hits and I can thank the audience. Ram Charan was pretty confident on Lucifer and he wanted me to remake the film. NV Prasad and Ram Charan finalized Mohan Raja’s name and I was very confident” told Chiranjeevi. God Father is directed by Mohan Raja and is produced by Super Good Films and Konidela Production Company.