BoyFriend For Hire: Right Product t Right Time

Boyfriend for Hire movie is smoothly sailing for a grand release on 14th October. Having achieved good progress so far with its innovative promotions, it seems it is heading to receive positive response from all sections.

The movie is understood to have designed taking into consideration of crisp runtime and engaging screenplay. Makers are confident that these factors will make audience engaged throughout the runtime.

Another factor that gave confidence to makers is that the offers they are receiving from buyers and OTTs. It is understood that OTT offer alone is ranging about 3.5 Cr which is certainly a good sign. Before making a final deal, makers choose to go with further aggressive promotion plans so that a good deal is made.