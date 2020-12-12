Megastar’s special wishes for Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his birthday today and wishes poured in from all the corners. This birthday would be a special one for Rajinikanth as he is all set for his political debut from January. Megastar Chiranjeevi took his official social media page to wish Rajinikanth on his birthday. He expressed his confidence in Rajinikanth’s political career and wished him wholeheartedly.

“Dearest Friend @rajinikanth. Happy 70th Birthday & Wish you a wonderful life ahead. Wish you All Success in ur endeavor in politics. U have won millions of hearts through Ur unique style & I trust U will also tread Ur unique path in serving those millions! Stay Blessed! Lots of love!” posted Chiranjeevi. Rajinikanth is all set to join the sets of Annaatthe from December 14th and the schedule commences in Ramoji Film City. Shiva is the director and the film is aimed for summer 2021 release.