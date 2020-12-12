BJP spoiling main Opposition parties in Telugu States

As expected, the BJP leaders are making a beeline to Tirupati one by one. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao visited Tirupati and raised a battle cry against CM Jaganmohan Reddy. More or less, GVL copies the 2019 election slogan of the YCP. His latest slogan is ‘Jagan Povali, BJP Ravali’ (Jagan must go, BJP shall come)

Interestingly, GVL mounted a scathing attack saying that an inefficient and ineffective regime was going on in Andhra Pradesh as of now. The voters of AP were eagerly waiting for a change. They would vote for change. That change would be possible only with the BJP leadership.

GVL asserted that day by day, the people’s trust in PM Modi’s leadership was rising by leaps and bounds. The AP people were also getting attracted towards the Modi Government’s policies. The PM had brought in such welfare programmes that were matchless in the whole world.

GVL is known for his pro-Jagan leanings within the BJP Delhi leadership. Political analysts say that GVL’s comments are proof enough of the BJP’s policy to prevent the main Opposition TDP victory in AP just like it totally spoilt the main Opposition Congress in Telangana.

