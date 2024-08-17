x
Politics

Megha Bags Polavaram D Wall Construction Project

Megha Bags Polavaram D Wall Construction Project

After Chandrababu Naidu discussed the construction of the Polavaram project with Union Minister CR Patil, the state government has decided to continue the most important diaphragm wall (D Wall) construction work with the previous company.

Heavy floods have damaged the old D Wall, and Megha, who already worked on the Polavaram project, has promised to continue with the D Wall construction at the same price as 2022 for 73 thousand cubic meters of diaphragm wall.

Chandrababu Naidu and Patil decided to save time as well as avoid additional financial burden and made the call to continue the project with Megha. However, the final decision is yet to be made. Chandrababu Naidu doesn’t want to delay the project further and has decided to approve the designs and move ahead with construction by November.

In 2022, Megha offered to construct a 29,000 cubic meter diaphragm wall for 390 Cr, and now the new one is 73,000 cubic meters, which is estimated to cost around Rs 1000 Cr. Water Resources Minister Nimmala has informed the media of the same.

