Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Home > Movie News

Prabhas and Hanu Film Launched

Published on August 17, 2024

Prabhas and Hanu Film Launched

Pan-Indian star Prabhas has been in talks with top production house Mythri Movie Makers for a film. He has taken a big advance from the production house years ago and the project finally materialized. Hanu Raghavapudi is on board to direct this periodic action drama that also has a love story. The film got launched in a grand manner today in Hyderabad and the regular shoot of the film will start on August 24th in Hyderabad. The female lead is expected to be announced today and Iman Esmail is rumored to play the heroine. Fauji is the title locked for the film and it is set during the pre-independence era.

Prabhas plays a soldier and he works in the British Army. The film is planned on a record budget and it is expected to hit the screens before the end of next year. Vishal Chandrasekhar is scoring the music and background score for Fauji. Prabhas is currently shooting for Maruthi’s Raja Saab and the film will release in summer 2025.

