Mem Famous Date Announcement In Unique Comical Style

Mem Famous, the latest project of Chai Bisket films and Lahari Films has attracted the audience already with its funny teaser and the two songs released so far. The movie has got a beautiful Telangana village side theme and the innocence of the characters in the story.

The team initially planned to release the film on June 2nd but now advanced the release to May 26th to cash the vacuum at the box office and the summer holidays.

They made the announcement with an interesting video.

In the video, the team is seen saying – “Tractorla Postham Diesel.. Vijayanna Vachindo Kottandi Whistle” to which Vijay replied in a quirky manner saying ‘Varsham Paduthundhi Cham Cham Cham.. May 26th Mem Famous ki andaru come come come’

Chai Bisket films and Lahari Films who bagged a big hit with Writer Padmabhushan earlier this year are looking to repeat the feat once again with this film which has an all-new cast. Sumanth Prabhas is the hero and also, the writer cum director of the film which is shooting the final schedule.