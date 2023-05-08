Naga Chaitanya’s biggest bet with Custody

The theatrical trailer of Custody generated enough buzz and it hints that Naga Chaitanya is on action mode. Venkat Prabhu is the director of this stylish action thriller and Aravind Swamy, Sarath Kumar, and Priyamani will be seen in other prominent roles. During the pre-release event of Custody, Naga Chaitanya revealed that this film is the costliest film made in his career. The Akkineni actor also sounded super confident on the film and he thanked the makers for spending lavishly on the project.

He appreciated the efforts of Venkat Prabhu and his narration. Krithi Shetty is the leading lady and Naga Chaitanya also thanked the entire technical team for their work. Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer of Custody and the film is hitting the screens on May 12th in Telugu and Tamil languages. Ilayaraja and Yuvan Shankar Raja scored the music for Custody. Naga Chaitanya has to score a super hit at any cost. His last film Thank You bombed badly at the box-office.