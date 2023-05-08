Box-Office Update – Poor Weekend For Rama Banam & Ugram

Last Friday has seen two releases Rama Banam, and Ugram where both have opened to low numbers. On the opening day, Rama Banam has better numbers with a gross of 2.5 Cr as the release is wider, the genre being ad advantage, and Ugram at 1.5 Cr gross. Collections from day 2 are almost similar for both films with Rama Banam showing a drop and Ugram being flat with little growth in plexes. Rama Banam is a huge disaster with less than 20 percent recovery whereas Ugram has some chances to end up as a below-average venture if it can hold from today.

3 days Worldwide:

Rama Banam:

6 Cr Gross – 2.5 Cr Share – 15 Cr Breakeven

Ugram :

4.5 Cr Gross – 2 Cr Share – 6 Cr Breakeven