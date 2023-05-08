Virupaksha 17 days Worldwide Collections – Crosses 40Cr Share

Virupaksha continued its Blockbuster run as the film added a 2 Cr share in its third weekend. The total share of the film now stands at 41 Cr. This is the first film of SDT to breach the 40cr mark. The total gross of the film stands at 83.30 Cr and it will go past the 85cr mark tomorrow. The film has released in other languages this weekend but the collections are not much as it has been affected by local releases like The Kerala Story in North, 2018 in Kerala. The film will cross the 85cr gross mark tomorrow and it is likely that it continues its run for the entire May as there are no notable releases except for Custody which is coming next week.

Area17 Days Collections2 Weeks Collections 11 Days Collections first week worldwide collections5 Days Collections4 days Worldwide Collectionsfirst weekend worldwide collectionsDay1 Worldwide Collections Pre-Release Business
Nizam15.33 Cr (including GST) 14.60 Cr (including GST)14 Cr (including GST)11.10 Cr (including GST)9.54 Cr (including GST)8.50 Cr (including GST)7.20 Cr (including GST)1.82 Cr (including GST) 7.20 Cr
Ceeded 5.31 Cr5.06Cr4.59 Cr3.62 Cr3.15 Cr 2.78 Cr2.31 Cr0.54 Cr 4 Cr
UA5.03 Cr (including GST)
4.66 Cr (including GST)4.43 Cr (including GST)3.24 Cr (including GST) 2.78 Cr (including GST)2.45 Cr (including GST)
2.05 Cr (including GST)0.58 Cr (including GST)
Guntur2.32 Cr2.21Cr2.12Cr1.68 Cr1.52Cr1.38 Cr1.19 Cr0.46 Cr
East 2.45 Cr2.34Cr2.22Cr1.76 Cr1.51Cr1.32 Cr1.10 Cr0.40 Cr
Krishna2.32 Cr (including GST)2.21 Cr (including GST)2.09 Cr (including GST)1.63 Cr (including GST)1.43 Cr (including GST)1.28 Cr (including GST)1.09Cr (including GST)0.32 Cr (including GST)
West1.78 Cr1.67Cr1.57Cr1.23 Cr1.08 Cr0.97 Cr0.85 Cr0.47 Cr
Nellore1.13 Cr1.07Cr0.98Cr 0.77 Cr0.69 Cr 0.63 Cr0.54 Cr0.20 Cr
AP/TS35.67 Cr (32.20 Cr excluding GST)33.82 Cr (30.55 Cr excluding GST)32 Cr (28.90 Cr excluding GST)25.03 Cr (22.60 Cr excluding GST)
21.70 Cr (19.60 Cr excluding GST)19.31 Cr (17.45 Cr excluding GST)16.33 Cr (14.75 Cr excluding GST)4.79 Cr (4.37 Cr excluding GST)11 Cr ratio
ROI 2.85 Cr2.75Cr2.55Cr2.05 Cr1.75 Cr1.60 Cr1.40 Cr0.30 Cr1.30 Cr
Overseas6 Cr5.85Cr5.65Cr4.45 Cr3.65 Cr3.25 Cr2.90 Cr1.05 Cr1.50 Cr
Worldwide Share44.52 Cr (41.05 Cr excluding GST) 42.42 Cr (39.15 Cr excluding GST)40.20 Cr (37.10 Cr excluding GST)31.53 Cr (29.10 Cr excluding GST)27.1 Cr (25 Cr excluding GST)24.16 Cr (22.30 Cr excluding GST)
20.63 Cr (19.05 Cr excluding GST)6.14 Cr (5.72 Cr excluding GST)
Worldwide Gross83.3 Cr78Cr72.10Cr56 Cr47.4 Cr41.5 Cr35 Cr10 Cr
Pre-Release Business25Cr25Cr25Cr25 Cr25Cr25 Cr25 Cr25 Cr25 Cr

