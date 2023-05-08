Virupaksha 17 days Worldwide Collections – Crosses 40Cr Share

Virupaksha continued its Blockbuster run as the film added a 2 Cr share in its third weekend. The total share of the film now stands at 41 Cr. This is the first film of SDT to breach the 40cr mark. The total gross of the film stands at 83.30 Cr and it will go past the 85cr mark tomorrow. The film has released in other languages this weekend but the collections are not much as it has been affected by local releases like The Kerala Story in North, 2018 in Kerala. The film will cross the 85cr gross mark tomorrow and it is likely that it continues its run for the entire May as there are no notable releases except for Custody which is coming next week.

Area 17 Days Collections 2 Weeks Collections 11 Days Collections first week worldwide collections 5 Days Collections 4 days Worldwide Collections first weekend worldwide collections Day1 Worldwide Collections Pre-Release Business Nizam 15.33 Cr (including GST) 14.60 Cr (including GST) 14 Cr (including GST) 11.10 Cr (including GST) 9.54 Cr (including GST) 8.50 Cr (including GST) 7.20 Cr (including GST) 1.82 Cr (including GST) 7.20 Cr Ceeded 5.31 Cr 5.06Cr 4.59 Cr 3.62 Cr 3.15 Cr 2.78 Cr 2.31 Cr 0.54 Cr 4 Cr UA 5.03 Cr (including GST)

4.66 Cr (including GST) 4.43 Cr (including GST) 3.24 Cr (including GST) 2.78 Cr (including GST) 2.45 Cr (including GST)

2.05 Cr (including GST) 0.58 Cr (including GST) Guntur 2.32 Cr 2.21Cr 2.12Cr 1.68 Cr 1.52Cr 1.38 Cr 1.19 Cr 0.46 Cr East 2.45 Cr 2.34Cr 2.22Cr 1.76 Cr 1.51Cr 1.32 Cr 1.10 Cr 0.40 Cr Krishna 2.32 Cr (including GST) 2.21 Cr (including GST) 2.09 Cr (including GST) 1.63 Cr (including GST) 1.43 Cr (including GST) 1.28 Cr (including GST) 1.09Cr (including GST) 0.32 Cr (including GST) West 1.78 Cr 1.67Cr 1.57Cr 1.23 Cr 1.08 Cr 0.97 Cr 0.85 Cr 0.47 Cr Nellore 1.13 Cr 1.07Cr 0.98Cr 0.77 Cr 0.69 Cr 0.63 Cr 0.54 Cr 0.20 Cr AP/TS 35.67 Cr (32.20 Cr excluding GST) 33.82 Cr (30.55 Cr excluding GST) 32 Cr (28.90 Cr excluding GST) 25.03 Cr (22.60 Cr excluding GST)

21.70 Cr (19.60 Cr excluding GST) 19.31 Cr (17.45 Cr excluding GST) 16.33 Cr (14.75 Cr excluding GST) 4.79 Cr (4.37 Cr excluding GST) 11 Cr ratio ROI 2.85 Cr 2.75Cr 2.55Cr 2.05 Cr 1.75 Cr 1.60 Cr 1.40 Cr 0.30 Cr 1.30 Cr Overseas 6 Cr 5.85Cr 5.65Cr 4.45 Cr 3.65 Cr 3.25 Cr 2.90 Cr 1.05 Cr 1.50 Cr Worldwide Share 44.52 Cr (41.05 Cr excluding GST) 42.42 Cr (39.15 Cr excluding GST) 40.20 Cr (37.10 Cr excluding GST) 31.53 Cr (29.10 Cr excluding GST) 27.1 Cr (25 Cr excluding GST) 24.16 Cr (22.30 Cr excluding GST)

20.63 Cr (19.05 Cr excluding GST) 6.14 Cr (5.72 Cr excluding GST) Worldwide Gross 83.3 Cr 78Cr 72.10Cr 56 Cr 47.4 Cr 41.5 Cr 35 Cr 10 Cr Pre-Release Business 25Cr 25Cr 25Cr 25 Cr 25Cr 25 Cr 25 Cr 25 Cr 25 Cr