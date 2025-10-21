x
Home > Politics

Minister Adluri Laxman Throws Open Challenge to Harish Rao

Published on October 21, 2025 by Sanyogita

Minister Adluri Laxman Throws Open Challenge to Harish Rao

Telangana’s political temperature has shot up once again, with a fiery war of words between Minister Adluri Laxman and former minister Harish Rao. Reacting sharply to Harish Rao’s recent remarks about cabinet discussions, Minister Laxman accused the BRS of spreading falsehoods and twisting facts for political gain.

Laxman dismissed the allegations as “utter lies,” making it clear that no personal issues were ever discussed in cabinet meetings. Taking the confrontation to the next level, he threw a direct challenge to Harish Rao: “Let’s take an oath at the Siddipet Venkateshwara Temple,” Laxman declared.

“Harish Rao claims to be deeply devoted to that deity. Can he swear before his own god that his allegations are true?” Laxman questioned. “I’m ready to swear on my parents’ lives and will even seek the Chief Minister’s permission to do so. Let’s both stand in that temple, in wet clothes if needed, and see who’s speaking the truth.”

The minister went on to demand that Harish Rao name a Saturday of his choice to take up the challenge. “If he has any integrity left, he should accept it,” Lakshman said.

On a softer note, he also commented on Konda Surekha’s daughter, saying, “She is like a daughter to all of us,” while condemning Harish Rao’s remarks about cabinet ministers. “How can you call ministers a Dandupalya gang? What kind of politics is this?” he fumed. “Making such baseless allegations against fellow ministers is deeply unethical and shameful.”

Laxman lashed out further, calling the BRS “the true address of lies.” He accused the former government of running an oppressive regime that silenced dissent and suppressed the opposition. “When BRS was in power, over 600 FIRs were filed against Congress social media workers. Farmers were handcuffed during protests. That’s the history of KCR’s government,” he charged.

Highlighting the contrast, Lakshman said the Congress government is transparent, accountable, and focused on people’s welfare. He emphasized that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s administration operates with openness, unlike the arrogance of the past regime.

“During their ten-year rule, KCR and Harish Rao acted as if they were kings. They ignored people’s suffering and trampled democracy. If Harish Rao truly considers himself an honest man, let him take the oath before the public and prove it,” Lakshman challenged.

The minister concluded with a warning: “Once he accepts this challenge, the truth will come out and everyone will know who’s been lying to Telangana.”

