Ministers give privilege notice against Ramesh Kumar

YCP Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Botsa Satyanarayana have been making all sorts of allegations against SEC Ramesh Kumar ever since the panchayat polls began. In fact, they have started hurling personal abuses on him. One YCP leader even asked how Ramesh Kumar could become an IAS officer in the first place. In return, Ramesh also wrote a letter to the Governor seeking action against the Ministers and Advisors for their objectionable remarks.

Sharply reacting this, the YCP Ministers now took their battle to the next level. They gave a privilege notice to the Assembly Speaker saying that they were being insulted by the State Election Commissioner. They charged that the SEC was obstructing with their duties as the MLAs and Ministers. Consequently, there was total suspense as to what action Tammineni Sitaram would take against the SEC.

Analysts say that as usual, the Speaker would also join the YCP leaders in hurling abuses on the SEC just like how he did in respect of Chandrababu Naidu. But, the issue here is that Ramesh Kumar is also the head of a constitutional institution just like Tammineni. It is not constitutionally defendable on the part of the Speaker to unilaterally target the State Election Commission.

However, the political circles were waiting with a bated breath as to what would happen next. On his part, Ramesh Kumar is stepping up his attacks, telling the Chief Minister and his Ministers that it amounts to violation of the election code to pass needless remarks against the SEC.