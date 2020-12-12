Mishan Impossible 1st Look: Intriguing

Matinee Entertainment has been announcing some exciting projects of late. A film with director Swaroop RSJ is one among them. The film’s story revolves around three children and it will also have a lead pair. While the three kids are introduced with first look poster of the film titled Mishan Impossible, the lead pair will be revealed later.

The first look poster sees the kids in the characters of different gods. Interestingly, each of them carries a gun. Village setup is visible in the background and the intriguing poster makes first good impression.

Produced by Niranjan Reddy in association with Anvesh Reddy, the film will have music by Mark K Robin and DOP by Deepak Yeragara. Mishan Impossible will go on sets in a couple of days from 14th.