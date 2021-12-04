MLA versus MLC’s wife in TRS!

The ruling TRS in Telangana is witnessing simmering differences between party’s leaders in several districts.

The situation is even worse in districts where MLAs from other parties joined TRS.

While rival leaders are openly indulging in party dissident activities, their followers are openly fighting on the streets.

One such incident was witnessed in Tandur Assembly constituency on Friday.

TRS is split between party MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy and party MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy.

Rohit Reddy from Congress defeated Mahender Reddy in 2018 Assembly polls.

However, Rohit defected to TRS later. This was strongly opposed by Mahender Reddy.

But KCR pacified Mahender Reddy by nominating him as MLC and making his wife Patnam Sunitha Reddy as ZP chairperson. Despite this, the differences between them still exists.

On Friday, Sunitha launched few development works in Tandur without informing Rohit Reddy.

Angered at this, Rohit Reddy’s supporters damaged foundation stones laid by Sunitha embarrassing party leadership yet again.