Modi and Jagan one and the same, say Maoists

The Maoist Naxalites have also announced their total support for the ongoing agitation to save the Vizag Steel Plant. With this, the political scene is further heated up in the North Andhra region. It is sure to create much more disturbance with the Maoists launching a direct attack on the YCP and the BJP which are ruling the State and the Centre respectively.

In their latest letter, the Maoists have said that both Modi and Jagan Reddy were one and the same. The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister were implementing more or less similar policies. Both of them were trying to privatise the steel plant for the sake of a narrow political agenda rather than for the larger benefit of the people.

The solidarity expressed by the Maoists have given a further boost to the morale of the steel plant agitators. Undoubtedly, a real confrontation is going to begin between the Government and the protesters in the coming weeks. Just like the Amaravati stir, the steel plant agitation is also going to be a long-drawn affair with the Centre taking a tough stand on the issue.

Though all the parties including the BJP AP have opposed the privatisation, there is so far no statement from the BJP Delhi leadership about their commitment to the protection of the Vizag Steel Plant. BJP senior leader Daggubati Purandeswari has asserted to get an assurance from the Delhi leaders in the past but she is avoiding the public afterwards. The steel plant issue is also going to dominate the coming municipal elections.