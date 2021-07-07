Modi ignoring Jagan’s letters repeatedly!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is frequently writing letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues concerning AP.

But there is no response to any of the letters written by Jagan from either PM Modi or PMO (Prime Minister’s Office).

Jagan on Wednesday (today) wrote yet another letter to Modi complaining against Telangana government for utilising Krishna water for hydel power generation and pushing Andhra Pradesh into water crisis.

This is the second letter of Jagan to Modi in less than a week on the same issue.

It’s only last Thursday that Jagan wrote to Modi complaining against TS and requesting him to stop TS government from generating hydel power.

But there was no response so far from PM. With this, Jagan wrote a letter again to Modi today requesting him to stop Telangana government from utilising Krishna water for hydel power generation.

Not only this, even there is no response to Jagan’s letter written to Modi in March seeking his appointment to lead all-party delegation to him to submit a representation requesting Centre to stop privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant. But PM did not respond and did not give appointment so far.

Modi ignoring CM’s letters repeatedly is embarrassing YSRCP leaders and cadre.