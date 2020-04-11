Modi is my Prime Minister too: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said Narendra Modi is his Prime Minister too not just the Prime Minister of India or the PM of a few political parties in this country.

Reacting to why he was not called for the video-conference of all floor leaders recently held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Owaisi said, “I asked the prime minister that whichever party has five MPs you have called them, but you are calling those who have less than five MPs in the Parliament. The Prime Minister has not called me and my other MP from Aurangabad. He has not called the three MPs from Indian Union Muslim League from Kerala. You know that the first three cases were reported in Kerala,” Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8 interacted with floor leaders of various parties via a video conference. Floor leaders of all those parties which have a combined strength of more than five MPs in both houses of Parliament were asked to part in the video interaction with the PM.